Major update on Celtic-linked star who is 'ready' for transfer - but asking price could prove a stumbling block
Celtic’s transfer interest in long-term target Sondre Ørjasæter could be about to end after an asking price of £11 million was put on the Sarpsborg winger - with reports suggesting a new club are front-runners to sign him.
The 21-year-old has been on Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers’ radar since January when it was claimed that dialogue had opened with Parkhead chiefs over bringing him to Glasgow.
It was also stated that Ørjasæter would cost around £7m at the time, but a move has yet to materialise and his price tag has now reportedly increased.
French side Lille have been credited with an interest in the player. However, according to TV Sport 2 in Norway, Dutch giants PSV have moved to the front of the queue for the wide man and the increased figure on his head could lead the Scottish champions to move on to other targets.
Celtic target breaks silence on transfer prospects
Ørjasæter told the Norwegian outlet: “Now I feel ready to take the step, while I am doing well here with full focus on Sarpsborg. A transfer is not something I think about very much. I think that if it happens, it happens. It's not like I'll be depressed if there's no transition.”
Celtic are waiting to confirm the arrival of Fulham striker Callum Osmand, who is seen as a project signing, while Swedish winger Benjamin Nygren is close to finalising his €1.5m switch from Danish outfit FC Nordsjaelland.
A fee and personal terms have already been agreed with the attacker, who was on holiday last week after his recent international commitments.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.