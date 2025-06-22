The Hoops had a bid rejected by the Norwegian club in January and now risk missing out on him altogether

Celtic’s transfer interest in long-term target Sondre Ørjasæter could be about to end after an asking price of £11 million was put on the Sarpsborg winger - with reports suggesting a new club are front-runners to sign him.

The 21-year-old has been on Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers’ radar since January when it was claimed that dialogue had opened with Parkhead chiefs over bringing him to Glasgow.

It was also stated that Ørjasæter would cost around £7m at the time, but a move has yet to materialise and his price tag has now reportedly increased.

French side Lille have been credited with an interest in the player. However, according to TV Sport 2 in Norway, Dutch giants PSV have moved to the front of the queue for the wide man and the increased figure on his head could lead the Scottish champions to move on to other targets.

Celtic target breaks silence on transfer prospects

Ørjasæter told the Norwegian outlet: “Now I feel ready to take the step, while I am doing well here with full focus on Sarpsborg. A transfer is not something I think about very much. I think that if it happens, it happens. It's not like I'll be depressed if there's no transition.”

A fee and personal terms have already been agreed with the attacker, who was on holiday last week after his recent international commitments.