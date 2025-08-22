Questions are being asked of head coach Russell Martin after a dire Rangers night in the Champions League.

Debate over Russell Martin’s Rangers tenure has already started - with one pundit believing fans could turn the tide on the recently installed Ibrox head coach.

The former Southampton boss’ reign has got off to a rocky start and many forecasted the type of defeat that Club Brugge inflicted upon them on Tuesday, during a 3-1 loss in the first leg of their Champions League play-off. After draws with Motherwell and Dundee, Rangers now face a tricky trip to St Mirren ahead of the return leg against Belgian opposition.

Fans are already voicing discontent over the boss hired in the summer and his style of play, sections of them walking out of Ibrox with Brugge scoring three inside 21 first half minutes. It’s sparked debate on where Martin and co go from here, with ex players Gordon Dalziel and Derek Ferguson discussing the direction of travel at Rangers on Open Goal.

Rangers under Russell Martin debate

Dalziel was left exclaiming: “Fans will accept going into Europa League and stuff like that. But they're now going, ‘we might struggle against St Mirren.’ They've got Brugge away, Celtic, Hearts and Hibs. All of a sudden you're thinking to yourself, are we going in favourites to any of these games?

Ferguson met the question with an honest appraisal: “Well, we're not. See, on the other hand, it’s not just from open play as well. It's set pieces, corner kicks, we look a shambles. Again, that's on the manager, isn't it? The set-up, it's all wrong. We continue to give the opposition so many chances and there's only going to be one outcome. We're not going to win games.”

It was then asked by Dalziel to Ferguson “do you think they'll sack him?” While it will not happen in the immediate future, the pundit does see a way that answer can change, ending his remarks with a turn to therapy. Ferguson responded “No, that's what I'm saying. I don't think they'll sack him, but that may change, because the fans might change that.

How Russell Martin could come under Rangers pressure

“Because you're seeing they're leaving after 20 minutes and that's their god-given right I know being in amongst them and I know how they feel because it's been year after year. There was all this excitement and then obviously we were underwhelmed with him coming in.

“Then we thought, listen, let's get behind him, let's see something early doors that we can grasp on to. We're not seeing it and that's why we're turning to drink, we're turning to therapy. That's what happens.”

Martin said after Tuesday’s loss: “The lads showed amazing resilience in the second half, the fans were amazing the second half, considering the disappointment of the first half. And the tie is still open and the players feel that, they really feel that. I am proud of them and the first half was as hard as it will ever be and how they got through that, some of the guys who have had a tough start here, the way they played tonight, they will grow from that and we will as a group.

“So the tie is still game on so I am excited about that opportunity. My message to supporters is the team needs them. Whatever happens, we need them. We have to give them enough to believe in their team. Everyone’s entitled to their opinions but we need everyone to grow together if we want to be successful.”