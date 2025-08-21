Here are some of the main talking points from nights on the continent for both Rangers and Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Champions League beckoned for both Rangers and Celtic this midweek in the first legs of their respective play-off ties.

Already, the Light Blues look down and out. Three goals inside 21 first half minutes for Club Brugge put Russell Martin’s men up against it, Danilo’s goal providing a slither of hope as booing and mass exits rained down from the Ibrox stands. At Parkhead, boss Brendan Rodgers and co were made to work by Kazakhstani side Kairat Almaty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the main headlines to emerge from the games involving Rangers and Celtic.

Ambition holds Celtic back

Rodgers has talked of how he wants to move Celtic forward, and simply maintaining the dominance they have would not be enough for him to remain as boss. Even before this tie, he said there was enough to get them into the league phase, but perhaps not enough to properly compete when they got there. On the evidence of this, the inability to do business quick has come at a cost. Kairat were there to be broken down and not signing quality for the now, nor replacing Kyogo or Nicolas Kuhn thus far, resulted in hitting a brick wall at times. Complacency, cautious, call it what you will. As brutal as it sounds, it’s held Celtic back in this tie, and they will hope it doesn’t come at a huge financial cost.

Russell Martin under Rangers pressure already?

Already, there is debate over whether Martin is the man for Rangers long term, a bonkers narrative even by modern football standards. But the exits from the stands against Brugge were telling, as fans had seen this performance coming amid a difficult start to life as head coach. He’s said there will be pain amid years of failure but some seem to already had enough of the ex Southampton gaffer.

Celtic have right back problem

Criticisms of Celtic this summer have already been mentioned but with key areas to sort, another looks to have been added in the form of right back Alistair Johnston. Going down off the ball, clutching his hamstring and requiring a stretcher is bad news. It leaves Anthony Ralston for an indefinite period in that role and with an already bulging wish list, this was one area they didn’t have to shop in. Now, Celtic may have to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One Rangers transfer bonus

If Rangers can take a crumb of comfort from their poor night at Ibrox, it was the performance of debutant left-back Jayden Meghoma. With Jefte bound for Brazil and Ridvan Yilmaz also likely to leave, it left the Brentford player chucked in for a baptism of fire debut. He set up Danilo’s goal and was a threat down the left. One of a few to come out with credit.

Celtic still on top

Brugge are of a higher European standard of late than Kairat so that needs taken into consideration in terms of opposition both faced, but this was a marker where both sides of the Old Firm are at versus each other. Rangers look borderline dysfunctional, going through serious teething issues that they will hope comes with big pay-off, before this season fully spins out. Celtic meanwhile feel as though the biggest enemy they have is themselves and an unlocking of the purse strings could see them further accelerate away from Rangers.