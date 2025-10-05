Rangers boss has given his verdict on side’s latest slip-up against Falkirk as pressure gauge increases

Russell Martin has left the Rangers hierarchy with a big decision to make after his side stumble to yet more dropped points against Falkirk.

The Ibrox club looked to be limping towards back-to-back league wins until a sublime second half equaliser from Henry Cartwright piled even more pressure on the shoulders of the former Southampton boss, who had to settle for a fifth draw in their opening seven Premiership games.

Only an impressive late save from goalkeeper Jack Butland denied the Bairns what would have been a deserved winner.

The league table paints a really bleak picture for those of a Rangers persuasion heading into the latest international break.

Martin: 'I've never given up anything in my life'

And Martin finally realises it’s his responsibility to turn their current predicament around after vowing never to give up amid increasing fan fury.

Asked for his assessment of the match on Sky Sports, Martin said: “Frustrating. The guys who have been here for a quite while are saying that they've been saying the same thing for quite a while, so maybe it's not just about right here and right now.

“Ultimately, it's my job to address it because that's too many occasions where it's a toss of a coin if we're going to come out with the ball or not. Some stuff was fine, some of the football we played was fine.

“There are a lot of reasons, we're embracing a lot of change, but there are no excuses. The team, ultimately, is a reflection on me and it has to be better and do better so I need to take responsibility and look at that myself.

“I understand some of it (the fans frustrations). Some of it is more frustrating than others but I have to keep working until I'm told otherwise. I can't control it. I've never given up anything in my life and it's always gone pretty well for me.

“You can't just win, sustainably, in my opinion. You have to have a way to win. We're building without the results we currently want.”