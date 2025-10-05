Head coach Russell Martin had to be escorted out of the stadium by police after Rangers 1-1 Premiership draw with Falkirk

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers boss Russell Martin had to be escorted from the Falkirk Stadium by the police after furious supporters BLOCKED the club’s team bus in after Sunday’s 1-1 Premiership draw with Falkirk.

The Ibrox side were fortunate to secure a share of the spoils against last season’s Championship title winners after being second best for most of the contest. Bojan Miovski’s first-half opener was cancelled out by Henry Cartwright’s stunner equaliser in the second period, and the Bairns were denied a late winner when Brian Graham’s effort was saved by Jack Butland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result meant Rangers have registered just one win in their first seven league matches and furious fans continued to aim chants at Martin throughout the game, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the head coach.

A group of supporters took matters into their own hands after the game by gathering outside the ground and obstructing the team bus to prevent players and staff from leaving as a form of protest.

Sky Sports showed footage of the incident unfolding and explained that the squad were forced to remain inside the stadium for a period of time.

Russell Martin forced to leave Falkirk Stadium separate from Rangers squad

Martin even had to be escorted to a different exit via the pitch to avoid those waiting for him the emerge. However, the situation escalated when some fans spotted the Englishman getting into a vehicle, leading officers on horseback to escort him out of the car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky reporter Anthony Joseph stated: “Rangers boss Russell Martin was escorted across the pitch by security and out of the Falkirk Stadium through another exit. Fans then spotted Martin getting into a car, so he was given a police escort out of the car park by officers on horseback.”

Gers legend David Weir, who was on punditry duties, admitted: “Its never the answer. I think it obviously tells you how emotions are and how the feelings are at the club at this time but that doesn't help anyone, it doesn't improve anything.

“But it does tell you the emotion. You can sense the emotion in the stadium coming in to the stadium today as well, that people aren't happy. But we don't want to see scenes like that or hear about things like that.”

Russell Martin refuses to throw in the towel after latest setback

Despite the growing discontent, Martin remains adamant he can reverse the club's fortunes. The 39-year-old manager was quizzed on whether he would ever admit he couldn't take the team forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, because I believe I can,” he responded. “I knew it wasn't going to be easy, I knew it probably wasn't going to be quick, but we're a club which patience is not a word that is used.

“So no, I really believe I can. I believe that at every club I've been at and it's led me to here now. But I have to accept responsibility and we have to try and learn and really grow through these moments and understand why.”