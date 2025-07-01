Rangers and Norwich City are both interested in signing a rising Swiss winger

Former Switzerland Under-20 international Samuel Ballet has emerged as a key summer transfer target for Rangers as they continue to try and build a squad that can challenge for the league title next season.

The 24-year-old currently plays his football in Serie A for Cesc Fabregas’ Como FC side, but is expected to be on the move this summer after spending the entirety of last season on loan in the Swiss capital with FC Zurich.

Ballet joined Zurich on 31 August 2024 on a 12-month deal which had included an option to buy at the end of it. However, that particular clause was never activated despite them clearly being fans of the right-sided winger after playing him 28 times across all competitions, including 26 times in the Swiss Super League.

The Bern-born youngster registered three goals and two assists across the course of the season for the seventh-placed side and showcased great versatility throughout the season which enabled him to play as both a winger, right-back and even in central defence on sole occasion during the season.

Rangers ‘hold talks’ to sign Samuel Ballet

Blick Sport claims FC Zurich are keen to loan Samuel Ballet for a second season, but state this scenario is looking increasingly unlikely at present, with a number of other clubs including Rangers leading the charge to get his signature.

The outlet claims Como are open to listening to offers for Ballet this summer and adds that Rangers along with Norwich City and Turkish club Trabzonspor have all held talk with Ballet’s representatives.

Ballet is still scheduled to begin preseason training with Como on 10 July but is unlikely to feature heavily in the summer friendlies, with a sale looking increasingly likely before the opener against Lazio on 24 August.

What would Samuel Ballet offer Rangers?

Samuel Ballet came through the ranks at BSC Young Boys and was a highly-rated youth player after scoring 21 in 40 matches at Under-18 level and nine goals in 22 at Under-21 level.

He scored on his only league appearance for Young Boys before spending time on loan at FC Wil where he scored once in 11 games, and FC Winterthur where he managed 19 in 89 games in a loan deal that was made permanent.

Ballet has only played three times for Como since his move in January 2024 and has struggled to get gametime with a team that has only recently become one of the richest in Italian football, with many new stars being recruited in each transfer window.

Ultimately, he’s a player with great versatility and a strong goal record at youth level but he’s not yet translated that into the senior game.

However, he is known for his excellent speed, strength, agility and his ability to win headers which could prove useful in the Scottish Premiership which is a league renowned for its physicality.