Rangers have been busy in the transfer market this summer.

Rangers are poised to complete two transfer deals to take their tally of new recruits up to five.

Already this summer, Philippe Clement has sealed the signatures of Jefte, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala. Now Sky Sports claim that Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and Motherwell goalkeeper Liam Kelly will be the next in the door.

Barron has been coming to the end of his contract at Pittodrie, and the club announced he will be leaving. There has been interest in him from Italy and reports of English suitors, but the broadcaster says “Rangers are set to win the race for the 21-year-old - who played 42 times for Aberdeen last season - after talks.”

John Lundstram and Ryan Jack have left the club this summer, leaving some slots needing filled in the engine room. Barron would also contribute to the UEFA quota of homegrown players needed for UEFA competitions. Kelly will also do that, having come through the ranks at Rangers before establishing senior experience elsewhere.

He’s been with Livingston, QPR and has been with Motherwell since 2021, captaining them too. Kelly penned a short-term extension with the Steelmen this summer that will ensure they land cash from his participation with Scotland at Euro 2024.