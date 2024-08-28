Europa League draw: Live stream, start time and possible Rangers opponents
Rangers are preparing for their upcoming 2024/25 Europa League campaign.
They missed out on the Champions League in this season after defeat to Dynamo Kyiv in qualifying.
They reached the final of the competition back in 2022 but were beaten in the final by Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Seville under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Philippe Clement will now be eager to take the Glasgow outfit that one step further next time around.
When is the Europa League draw?
The Europa League draw is on Friday 30th August, 2024.
What time does the Europa League draw start?
The Europa League draw starts at 12pm UK time.
Where is the Europa League draw being held?
The Europa League draw is being held in Monaco.
Can you watch the Europa League draw?
Yes. The Europa League draw is being shown live on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. It is also being streamed on UEFA’s official website for free.
Who could Rangers play in the Europa League?
Rangers have a strong coefficient rating which means they have been placed into pot one.
Europa League pots in full
Pot 1
- Rangers
- AS Roma
- Manchester United
- FC Porto
- Eintracht Frankfurt
- Lazio
- Tottenham Hotspur
- Real Sociedad
- AZ Alkmaar
Pot 2
- Olympiacos
- Lyon
- Fenerbahce
- Union Saint-Gilloise
- Athletic Bilbao
- Hoffenheim
- Nice
- FC Twente
Rest TBC
Pot 3
TBC
Pot 4
TBC
Teams in Europa League play-off
- Dinamo Minsk
- Anderlecht
- Jagiellonia Białystok
- Ajax
- Ludogorets Razgrad
- Lugano
- Besiktas
- LASK
- FCSB
- FK RFS
- APOEL
- Maccabi Tel Aviv
- FK TSC
- PAOK
- Shamrock Rovers
- Ferencvaros
- FK Borac Banja Luka
- Molde
- Elfsborg
- Braga
- Rapid Wien
- Viktoria Plzen
- Heart of Midlothian
Who have Rangers signed?
Rangers have delved into the transfer market to sign Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala so far this summer. They have until the end of the transfer market to bring in more players.
Who has left Rangers?
A few players have left Rangers this summer such as Sam Lammers, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Robby McCrorie, Ben Davies and Ryan Jack, among others, to free up space and funds in their ranks.
