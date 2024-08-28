Europa League draw: Live stream, start time and possible Rangers opponents

(Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Rangers will soon find out who they will be lining up against

Rangers are preparing for their upcoming 2024/25 Europa League campaign.

They missed out on the Champions League in this season after defeat to Dynamo Kyiv in qualifying.

They reached the final of the competition back in 2022 but were beaten in the final by Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties in Seville under former manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Philippe Clement will now be eager to take the Glasgow outfit that one step further next time around.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw is on Friday 30th August, 2024.

What time does the Europa League draw start?

The Europa League draw starts at 12pm UK time.

Where is the Europa League draw being held?

The Europa League draw is being held in Monaco.

Can you watch the Europa League draw?

Yes. The Europa League draw is being shown live on TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. It is also being streamed on UEFA’s official website for free.

Who could Rangers play in the Europa League?

Rangers have a strong coefficient rating which means they have been placed into pot one.

Europa League pots in full

Pot 1

Rangers

AS Roma

Manchester United

FC Porto

Eintracht Frankfurt

Lazio

Tottenham Hotspur

Real Sociedad

AZ Alkmaar

Pot 2

Olympiacos

Lyon

Fenerbahce

Union Saint-Gilloise

Athletic Bilbao

Hoffenheim

Nice

FC Twente

Rest TBC

Pot 3

TBC

Pot 4

TBC

Teams in Europa League play-off

Dinamo Minsk

Anderlecht

Jagiellonia Białystok

Ajax

Ludogorets Razgrad

Lugano

Besiktas

LASK

FCSB

FK RFS

APOEL

Maccabi Tel Aviv

FK TSC

PAOK

Shamrock Rovers

Ferencvaros

FK Borac Banja Luka

Molde

Elfsborg

Braga

Rapid Wien

Viktoria Plzen

Heart of Midlothian

Who have Rangers signed?

Rangers have delved into the transfer market to sign Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper, Hamza Igamane, Vaclav Cerny, Jefte, Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala so far this summer. They have until the end of the transfer market to bring in more players.

Who has left Rangers?

A few players have left Rangers this summer such as Sam Lammers, John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Connor Goldson, Robby McCrorie, Ben Davies and Ryan Jack, among others, to free up space and funds in their ranks.