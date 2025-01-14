Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers have their sights on a transfer bargain as they look to improve.

The chances of Rangers grabbing a transfer bargain have gone up as a target explores his options.

Last summer, the Light Blues swooped for Connor Barron from fellow Premiership side Aberdeen. They could do the same again as they put Dundee’s Lyall Cameron on the radar after his eight goals and seven assists from midfield this season.

It is claimed in the Daily Record that Cameron is a ‘top target’ for Rangers. Dundee boss Tony Docherty isn’t giving up hope of getting the Scottish star tied down for the long haul at Dens Park but admits that he is currently assessing all the options he has.

Docherty said: “Lyall Cameron has been fantastic for this football club. He has been absolutely brilliant and you look at his numbers, he has really kicked on. I threw the gauntlet down to him, that with Luke going, that he could step up. He had done that and stepped up to the plate.

“It is no surprise when a player like that is out of contract and there will be interest in him. It is purely speculation at the moment. We have a lot of players, six or seven who are out-of-contract at the end of the season.

“We have identified, as a club, to offer contract extensions and it is then their prerogative what they do with them. A couple have come back and said they will sign and others are exploring their options.

“Lyall is in that category. It is the business we are in and it doesn’t surprise me that there is that amount of speculation about Lyall because he is an extremely talented young footballer.”