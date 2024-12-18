Celtic edged out their Old Firm rivals to lift the Scottish League Cup once again.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership returns this week and both Celtic and Rangers are back in action following their Scottish League Cup final clash. The Hoops took home the silverware while Rangers were left disappointed — but Philippe Clement’s job is not thought to be at risk despite their defeat.

As we wait for Premiership football to return, we’ve rounded up the latest comments and fall-out from the thrilling final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers star future verdict given after Celtic loss

Rangers were left brokenhearted when Old Firm rivals Celtic edged them out of the Scottish League Cup final to lift the trophy. The nervy match ended in penalties and while the main focus was obviously on the Gers missing out, Cyriel Dessers became a top talking point after he did not take a spot-kick during the shootout.

Michael Stewart has weighed in on the situation after Dessers was criticised by fans and pundits alike. Stewart has sad the penalty incident is indicative of his slip down the pecking order under Philippe Clement, and expects Rangers to move the 30-year-old on, in order to sign somebody else in his place as their No.9.

Speaking on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, the former Hibs star said: “To a certain extent, the players have got to feel it themselves and if Dessers is not feeling it, you cannot force him into taking a penalty.

“Again, the whole thing highlights what is clearly a deficiency. He has clearly dropped down the pecking order now anyway, but you cannot have your main number nine not able to step up and take one of the first five penalties in a massive game like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“[Hamza] Igamane has now made himself what you’d regard as the main striker at Rangers, Danilo is coming back and he’s fit, scores a great goal by equalising in that last minute of the game. You’d imagine that they’ll be looking at trying to offload Dessers, I’d think. I think it’s plain and simple and they’d be looking to get somebody else in the door.”

James Forrest admits penalty plan

While it was an unsuccessful shootout for Rangers, Celtic added another trophy to their growing silverware cabinet. After goals from Greg Taylor, Daizen Maeda, and Nicolas Kühn in regular time, the Hoops stepped up to dispatch five spot-kicks in a row to claim the trophy.

Maeda scored the winning penalty but substitute James Forrest revealed he would have been up next if the Japanese star had not been successful.

“It’s great to be a part of this club. On days like this, you see the fans at the end, all the players and staff together,” he told BBC Sport. “I’ve cherished every minute that I’ve been here, and hopefully, there’s maybe more to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forrest said Brendan Rodgers told him to go on the pitch and ‘give us a bit of magic’, as Celtic hoped they would bag a winning goal in extra time.

“We didn’t manage to do that, I think all the boys that had a penalty (showed) great character. I’m absolutely delighted. I think I was next on the list, I was number six to take it, so I’m glad Daizen scored!”