The defender also counts Leicester City and Norwich City amongst ex clubs, with Rangers registering interest.

Rangers and Sheffield United are set to be amongst the clubs snubbed by a former Sunderland star, as he closes in on becoming Wrexham’s latest signing.

The Ibrox side have undergone a major revamp under new owners 49ers Enterprises plus Andrew Cavenagh, with head coach Russell Martin appointed alongside sporting director Kevin Thelwell. Much of their recruitment has been done in the EFL and English football with the latest rumour showing no deviation from this formula.

Callum Doyle has come through the ranks at Manchester City but has extensive experience at the age of 21. His first loan was to Sunderland where he appeared 44 times, going on to have loans at Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich City. Now a permanent exit could be in the works this window but it won’t be to either Rangers or Sheffield United.

Why Callum Doyle has chosen Wrexham over Rangers and Sheffield United

Wrexham have not been shy in splashing out following their promotion to the Championship, with defender Conor Coady moving to Wales after strong links to Rangers. Ex Ibrox attacker Josh Windass has also joined the Red Dragons and now Doyle is set to be next in an £8m deal, with location a key factor.

The Athletic state: “Wrexham are closing in on the signing of Callum Doyle in a deal worth up to £8million. Sheffield United and Rangers were both interested in the 21-year-old centre-back, who has spent the last four seasons on loan at Sunderland, Coventry City, Leicester City and Norwich. However, Rangers are no longer in the running. Location is a factor for Doyle, who lives in Manchester.”

For Rangers, they have Champions League play-off issues to manage. They have lost the first leg 3-1 against Club Brugge to put their qualification hopes in the league phase on the brink amid a difficult start for head coach Martin, with St Mirren up next in the Premiership where they have drawn versus Motherwell then Dundee.

Russell Martin on Rangers defeat vs Club Brugge

Martin said: “We had two mad moments with the goals we conceded early. It changed the whole feeling of the game and made so many of our decisions anxious. We needed to react better to the goals going in, but it was a really difficult time for the guys on the pitch.

"We conceded again because the anxiety in the group was big. But I was really proud of the second half and the tie is not over. We showed aggression, composure and resilience, the energy was completely different. I enjoyed the second-half performance. It was as hard as it will ever be for them, but the group will grow from that.”

Brugge boss Nicky Hayen says that despite the performance and scoreline, this play off tie is far from over. He added: "When there are still 90 minutes to go, anything is possible. We embraced the atmosphere and we were very clever and intelligent. We knew where the spaces were and executed our plan perfectly."