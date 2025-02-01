Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some eye-catching names in a team made up of the most expensive signings in Rangers history

The January transfer window will close for business on Monday, February 3rd with Philippe Clement having one final opportunity to continue putting his stamp on the Rangers squad.

Rumours about potential new arrivals have been relatively scarce after new Ibrox CEO confirmed there will be no more than “one, possibly two” players recruited this month. One of those - Rafael Fernandes - has yet to make his first-team debut as he continues to get up to speed following his loan switch from LOSC Lille.

The Light Blues are keen on a permanent deal for Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, but Premiership rivals Aberdeen are looking to ‘hijack’ a possible move for the former Scotland under-21 international, who is in the final six months of his contract at Dens Park.

Given a lack of finances, it’s highly unlikely that any new additions between now and the window slamming shut will make it into a starting eleven comprised of the most expensive signings in the club’s history based on each position. But here’s how that XI would look...

GK - Jesper Christiansen (£2m from OB)

RB - Sergio Porrini (£4m from Juventus)

RCB - Bert Konterman (£4.5m from Feyenoord)

LCB - Lorenzo Amoruso (£5m from Fiorentina)

LB - Michael Ball (£6.5m from Everton)

CM - Giovanni van Bronckhorst (£5.5m from Feyenoord)

CM - Mikel Arteta (£6m from Barcelona)

RW - Andrei Kanchelskis (£5.5m from Fiorentina)

LW - Ryan Kent (£6.5m from Liverpool)

CF - Danilo (£6m from Feyenoord)

CF - Tore Andre Flo (£12m from Chelsea)