Rangers are at home to Kilmarnock on Sunday in the Premiership.

Rangers have been told that they best hope they can pull off another Sheffield Wednesday themed masterstroke in hiring Danny Rohl.

The Light Blues head coach was appointed earlier this week and was shown the full extent of his issues in Thursday’s 3-0 loss against Brann in the Europa League. Rangers host Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Sunday and a win at Ibrox would just be their second of the season, the other a 2-1 win at newly-promoted Livingston, salvaged in second half stoppage time.

Kevin Gallacher has been watching on over the situation and for all that summer recruitment has been lamented, believes signing Djedi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday has been an inspired purchase. Now teaming up with Rohl again after time at the Owls, the former Scotland international reckons the goal will be for that to be another masterstroke following time at Hillsbrough.

Will Danny Rohl be a Rangers success?

“Many eyes will be on Ibrox where Rangers new boss Danny Rohl will take charge of his first home game. Kilmarnock are the visitors and Rohl goes in knowing that, after a run six draws in their first eight league games, any kind of victory will help get the supporters onside.

“He had a decent reputation when he was with Sheffield Wednesday, with his departure tied up with the club's financial problems - a situation which also allowed Rangers to pick up Djeidi Gassama. At £2.2 million, the winger has looked like a great piece of recruitment, and the board will hope the same will be true of his former manager, whom they have been able to get without having to shell out any compensation.

“I watched his interviews following his appointment and was impressed by what he said and how he came across. It struck me he had grasped the essence of the club and the task he was being asked to take on. He looked the part in the way he dressed and talked, in the promises of hard work and of unity, which showed me he had read the room. I am not sure Russell Martin, who is naturally a more flamboyant character, convinced in the same way at his unveiling.

“But it is results on the grass that count. That was the case for Martin and it will be for Rohl. Where he has an advantage, it is that Rangers' results so far this season have left plenty of room for improvement. As I mentioned earlier, six of their first eight league games have ended in draws, a record that is no use for any club with serious ambitions to win the title.”

Gassama said on Rohl: “It was good. He is like a father to me. He helped me a lot. When I was at Sheffield Wednesday, I worked with him for 18 months and he gave me a lot of advice, and especially last season I had a good year because of him.

“He taught me how to play my position on the pitch. He loves players to fight for the team and there were a lot of other things - even off the park he helped me a lot to settle in. He was good for me. He is a good manager with a lot of good ideas and I think he will help us to win games. It is good for us to have him here. How was training? It was hard, but that is normal with him. He likes his teams to work hard and you have to do it every day. It isn’t just on the park; he wants you working hard off the park. Even the warm-up was hard.”