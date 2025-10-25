This is the biggest problem at new head coach Danny Röhl must fix at Rangers according to what the statistics are telling us.

Danny Röhl undoubtedly has his work cut out to try and get this current Rangers team to the standards expected by the club and supporters.

Thursday’s UEFA Europa League humiliation against Brann in Norway was not the star the German coach will have wanted to get off to but there is hope that the skilled tactician can get the most out of the players and help the club climb back up both the domestic and European leagues. To do that though, he will need to fix some key tactical ‘characteristics’ that the Gers are classed as ‘very weak’ and ‘weak’ in.

This comes from football statistics site WhoScored.com, who have gathered all the key data from Rangers opening Scottish Premiership matches. From that analysis they can identify the strengths and weaknesses as demonstrated by the team so far this season.

Rangers greatest weakness according to what statistics tell us

Based on all the data gathered by the statistics site so far, Rangers are deemed to be ‘very weak’ in one tactical characteristic. Specifically, that is defending counter attacks.

That probably won’t come as a surprise as supporters have seen how teams have been able to hit them on the break so far this season. It’s also probably the most likely route in which most Scottish Premiership teams are always going to look at in order to find the back of the next against Rangers, particularly at Ibrox.

Rangers deemed ‘weak’ in three more tactical characteristics according to statistics this season

Defending counter attacks may be Rangers biggest problem but they are also classed as being ‘weak’ in three more areas. Two of these are also defensive areas while one is offensive.

So far, the statistics tell us that Rangers are ‘weak’ at defending against long shots and at stopping opponents from creating chances. The first piece of information was was evident against Dundee United in their last Premiership fixture.

Stopping opponents from creating chances may seem like an overly obvious piece of information but it does highlight a serious fragility in the team. In fact, that may very well be the biggest issue that the new head coach needs to work on.

Rangers ‘strong’ in two attacking areas according to statistics

The statistics have also highlighted two characteristics in which Rangers are deemed as ‘strong’ at this moment in time. They are attacking down the wings and creating long shot opportunities.

Again, the first will not come as a surprise to supporters. Rangers have not had any problems creating scoring opportunities once they get the ball out wide. However, this strength clearly isn’t being utilised as demonstrated by their main attacking weakness of finishing scoring chances.

The same can be said for creating long shot opportunities. Much like attacking down the wings this shows, and is clear to see, that the team are able to move the ball well when attacking and create space both out wide and in the middle but, again, it doesn’t count for much when they are not finishing these chances.