Rangers have unveiled more football greats who will take part in the ‘Weekend of Legends’ fixture at Ibrox on March 26 to mark the club’s 150th anniversary.

GlasgowWorld reported last month that current Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will dust down his boots to play in the match alongside the likes of Luis Figo, Gheorge Hagi and Paul Gascoigne.

Now further stars have been added with UEFA Champions League winners Claude Makelele, Ricardo Carvalho, Ivan Cordoba and Predrag Mijatovic joining the World Legends squad, while ex-Celtic striker Robbie Keane will also feature.

Former Real Madrid team-mates Luis Figo and Claude Makelele will be re-united at Ibrox next month. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Alex McLeish will manage the Rangers Legends team, with Ronald De Boer, Pedro Mendes, Carlos Cuellar and Jorg Albertz joining the likes of Alan Hutton, Michael Mols and Kris Boyd.

Former treble winning skipper and Ibrox Hall of Fame inductee Barry Ferguson will wear the captain’s armband for the Light Blues legends.

A statement released on the Rangers website read: “The Weekend of Legends is the perfect way for the full family to join in the club’s 150th anniversary celebrations and junior tickets are only £5!

“As part of the day, supporters will also be able to enjoy our 150th anniversary themed fan village which will consist of live entertainment, soccer activities and appearances from legends and Broxi Bear.

“Demand for the Week of Legends has been incredible so far and the Night of Legends dinner has already sold out.”