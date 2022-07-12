Rangers sign Welsh winger Rabbi Matondo

The 21-year-old arrives from Schalke 04 on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
He becomes the club’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of John Souttar, Antonio Colak and fellow Welsh star Tom Lawrence.
“I am just looking forward to getting on the pitch at Ibrox in front of the amazing fans we have here at Rangers and I am excited,” Matondo said.
“This is a big club with a massive history, and I just want to create more memories and more history here at the club.”
The player netted nine times while on loan at Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top-flight last season and will add blistering pace to the Rangers attack.
“I spoke last week about my desire to add more attacking quality to my squad, and we all believe Rabbi will do that,” Giovanni van Bronckhorst said.
“He will bring many strong attributes to the team, and I am really looking forward to seeing him in training this afternoon for the first time."
Matondo spent time with Cardiff City and Manchester City as a youngster before a move to Schalke in 2019 for a reported £11million.
Sporting director Ross Wilson reckons he will “be a strong investment and addition” to Rangers.
“We have been quietly working to secure Rabbi’s signature for the last few weeks since the June internationals finished,” he said.
“We wanted to invest in a wide player this summer and we are excited with what Rabbi will bring to our group, with his speed and his general style of play.”