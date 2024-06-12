Clinton Nsiala has been compared to Calvin Bassey by an Italian footballing legend | Canva

An Ibrox cult hero has provided the full lowdown on the former AC Milan youth ace who is deemed a ‘gamble worth taking’

Rangers cult hero Marco Negri reckons new recruit Clinton Nsiala could emulate former Ibrox fan favourite Calvin Bassey’s success story - providing he is given time to adjust to being part of a first-team environment.

The former AC Milan youth prospect agreed a pre-contract deal with the Light Blues earlier this week and will officially become a Gers player on July 1 once his San Siro contract expires at the end of the month. He becomes manager Philippe Clement’s third summer acquisition of the window, with the 20-year-old snubbing interest from other Italian clubs to head for Glasgow.

Nsiala starred for Milan’s under-19 side last season, playing a major role in their run to the UEFA Youth League Final. And ex-frontman Negri - who previously worked in the Milan academy - is familiar with the centre-back having kept a close eye on the current crop of youth players at the club. He reckons that with a little patience, the French youth cap has the potential to become a top player.

However, Clement is well aware that his new arrivals will need to hit the ground running as quickly as possible, with Rangers likely to face a busy schedule of games during the first month of the 2024/25 campaign as they attempt to secure Champions League qualification. And Negri admits he would be surprised if Nsiala features a lot in the Belgian’s new-look side initially.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he admitted: “I know Clinton well. I’ve watch a lot of the AC Milan youth team and I’m always looking around to see which young players are breaking through. He’s a centre-back with a very good, modern profile. But he’s very young and he’s only played Under-19s football which is very different to first-team level.

“Of course he has to improve. I believe Philippe Clement speaks a little French having worked with Monaco so hopefully that means the language won’t be a barrier and he can work with Clinton. But this is a player you need to have patience with and wait for him to adjust. There’s a lot of work to be done.

“On the other side, Clinton must realise where he is going because Rangers is not a normal club. He has to know he’s joining a great club but also one with a lot a expectations and games like the Old Firm that are very different to what he will have experienced before.

“He must be ready for that. There’s two sides to this signing. He’s a development player so he needs that time, but on the other hand, no-one gets too much time at Ibrox! You must perform and go step by step. But I’m confident he can be a good signing.”

Nsiala possesses similar traits to Bassey who was signed from Leicester City’s youth set-up in 2020 for a minimal fee before going on to earn the Govan outfit £20million when he was sold to Dutch giants Ajax two years later. He’s now a regular starter in the Premier League with Fulham and producing several standout performances in a Gers shirt including the 2022 Europa League Final.

Now the left-sided French defender will attempt to follow in Bassey’s footsteps as Negri offered an insight Nsiala’s main attributes. He stated: "Clinton is very, very aggressive, has a good left foot and comfortable on the ball. As a defender, he’s strong in the one-v-one situations. He’s not very tall but he is good in the air. There are nice attributes. But the main difficulty is taking that step from youth football to Scottish football.

“I know what the game is like in your country and it’s tough. The style is aggressive with a fast rhythm. In Italy, usually the defenders can take their time and see what is happening. That doesn’t happen in Scotland! But I think it’s an interesting pick by Rangers. If he continues to improve the way he has, in a couple of years’ time it could turn out to be a great signing.

“Now we just have to wait and see what the answer is. In Italy, there is a big, big gap between youth football and Serie A, maybe moving to Scotland can be an easier step to take.”

Nsiala’s first-team exposure with Milan extends only to seven games last year, in which he was included among the substitutes. Despite his lack of senior experience, Negri insists it’s a gamble worth taking for Rangers who are sure to map out a similar pathway for the highly-rated youngster to that of Bassey. He confessed the Rossoneri board were disappointed the player opted against renewing his contract.

“The hope of everyone at Ibrox is that Clinton follows the same path as Bassey, he declared. “We all know that Rangers are looking for this kind of player that they can buy for cheap, help him improve and become successful at the club, and then if a bigger club with a lot of money comes along, they can sell him and use the money to buy another player.

