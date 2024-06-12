The 21-year old was rumoured to be under consideration for a place in the provisional Scotland squad this summer and, with his Aberdeen contract up, a high-profile move seems to be on the cards with Serie A clubs and others said to be interested | SNS Group

The Dons would be due a compensation fee for the midfielder despite his contract status amid interest from clubs in England and Italy

Rangers are understood to have stepped up their interest in Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron as he nears the end of his contract.

The Scottish Sun claim Philippe Clement’s side are “at the front of the queue” to land the Scotland under-21 international this summer, with the players set to leave Pittodrie as a free agent.

Clubs across Europe are chasing Barron’s signature with Serie A trio Cagliari, Sassuolo and Bologna among the leading Italian sides eyeing a potential deal, with the latter looking to add to their Scottish contingent after the successful capture of Lewis Ferguson two years ago.

The 21-year-old is still believed to have suitors in England as well, but any summer transfer would see Aberdeen due a compensation payment, which could be as high as £500,000 if he were to move overseas due to cross-border rules.

However, a move to the Glasgow giants is gathering pace amid claims Barron could cut short his holiday in Portugal to fly back to Scotland to hold contract talks and undergo a medical. Should he complete a transfer to another club within Scotland, the Dons will have to wait on a Scottish tribunal decision before discovering the compensation they would be due.

Barron - also linked with EFL Championship sides Swansea City and Middlesbrough - impressed under interim manager Peter Leven towards the end of last season. His form almost led him to the brink of a shock call-up to Steve Clarke’ Scotland Euro 2024 squad before the return to fitness of pre-tournament injury doubts Stuart Armstrong and ex-Gers star Ryan Jack.

