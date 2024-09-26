Rangers host Hibs this weekend

Rangers are back at Ibrox for Premiership business this weekend.

Rangers’ weekend opponents know they face a tough challenge at Ibrox - but the ticket situation has been a frustration.

Hibs come to Govan on Premiership business this weekend. Ahead of the match, which will be Rangers’ first in the league at Ibrox this season due to delayed renovation works at the stadium, Hibs fans have been left in the lurch over what tickets they will receive for the game.

With the game an early kick-off on Sunday, Hibs fans still don’t know either way on getting tickets for the Rangers game, and the club have enlisted the SPFL to intervene. Speaking on the game and situation, head coach David Gray expects a tough challenge, and has sympathy for his team’s supporters.

He said: "My understanding at the moment is that we expect [away] supporters to be there, which I think is great. It's the most important thing. Fans are vital to Scottish football, and a massive part of why it's a great spectacle. They're passionate and get right behind their teams. They should have the opportunity to go and do that. It's also an opportunity for us to go there and send them back along the M8 happy.

"It's a difficult game at a difficult venue, but it really adds to the atmosphere when they're there. It's my understanding that I think they will be [allowed in]. I know the club is working extremely hard to speak to everyone to try and get that to be the case. From the fans' point of view, I understand it being really frustrating and difficult. For me, my full focus is on preparing the team, and that's a challenge in itself. But I know the club have been working extremely hard.

"In an ideal world, the fans would like to know as early as possible so they can plan and be aware of exactly what's happening. But I'm sure everyone is doing everything they possibly can to try and make that happen.”