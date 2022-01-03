The on-loan Portuguese star is currently out injured with a hamstring problem

Jota celebrates after netting the winner in Celtic's scrappy 2-1 success in Aberdeen

Celtic are reportedly in advanced talks with Benfica over a £6.5million transfer for Jota, which would see the winger move to Parkhead on a permanent basis.

The Portuguese starlet is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury and is rated as a major doubt for the rescheduled Old Firm derby on February 2.

Jota has won the hearts of Celtic's fans - but there's every chance he may break them at end of season

Both clubs remain in negotiations, despite the Primeira Liga outfit’s recent change of manager following the sacking of Jorge Jesus.

According to A Bola in Portugal, they claim a clause in Jota’s contract means that a figure of £6.5m will be ‘a starting point for negotiation’.

Jota was recently pictured back at Benfica’s training facility as he continues his rehabilitation on the hamstring issue sustained against Hearts at the start of December.

Meanwhile, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is considering potential loan moves for a number of fringe players.

Midfielder Liam Shaw and defender Osaze Urhoghide joined the Hoops last summer from Sheffield Wednesday for six-figure cross-border fees but have struggled to make their first-team breakthrough.

Liam Shaw of Celtic. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The duo were handed their belated debuts in the thrilling 3-2 Europa League win over Real Betis last month and both players are attracting loan interest from other clubs.

The arrival of Japanese trio of Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate last week, has increased competition for place and it is expected that Postecoglou will move players out of the club.

According to the Scottish Sun, Premiership strugglers St Johnstone are believed to be interested in Shaw.

Ewan Henderson is another player likely to depart with his contract set to expire in the summer and Premiership rivals Hibernian are currently monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation.