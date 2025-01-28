Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chelsea are looking to make this Rangers star a Stamford Bridge signing this month.

Rangers have had a relatively quiet winter transfer window, having only signed off on loan deals both in and out so far. With the deadline fast approaching, clubs are running out of time to finalise any pending deals, and the Gers are currently involved in another potential outgoing before the window slams shut in just a matter of days.

Jefté is the man in the spotlight right now, with interest being shown from Premier League powerhouses Chelsea. Known for splashing their cash in all areas on the transfer window, the London side are looking to add Rangers’ Brazilian to their ranks this window, despite him only arriving at Ibrox eight months ago.

Chelsea interested in signing Jefté

While Chelsea boast a huge squad that’s stacked to the rafters in most areas, they are short on left-back options. Marc Cucurella is their main choice, as out of favour Ben Chilwell remains linked with an exit. The Blues are clearly looking to strengthen their options on the left and Jefté fits the bill.

According to Central Fluminense, Enzo Maresca’s side have ‘expressed interest’ in signing the 21-year-old. This potential business is of interest to Fluminense, as the Rio de Janeiro side still hold 20 percent of the player’s rights following his move to Glasgow.

Chelsea have ‘opened talks’ with Rangers over signing Jefté but there is yet to be an agreement between the two sides. The Premier League side have also signalled that if they are unable to sign the defender this window, they will revisit negotiations at the end of the season.

Nils Koppen Jefté comments

Rangers technical director Nils Koppen recently discussed the club’s transfer tactic and named Jefté in an explanation about how they want to approach buying and selling. Koppen admitted that for players like Jefté at just 21 years of age, the club should ‘be brave enough’ to cash in for the right amount of money and simply look to replace him.

Speaking to the Rangers Review back in October, Koppen said: “Take Sam Lammers, if he had been younger and on a lower wage, we would have been able to get a higher transfer fee. That's just logic. Bringing salaries down and the average age down, both of these things will allow you to sell more easily.

“This summer it was impossible with how the squad was built, the profiles and salary profiles, to get decent transfer fees in. It’s also about selling in the right moments.

“If we have a player like Jefté who is doing well and the right offer comes in, we should sell him and be brave enough to say that we can find the next one.”

Jefté has made 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season as a key part of Philippe Clement’s side. If Koppen’s comments are anything to go by, Rangers aren’t willing to hand over someone of Jefté’s calibre easily — only an offer they see as suitable will convince them to cash in either this month or in the summer.