Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A roundup of the latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news for the start of the week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Premiership saw another weekend of results roll in and Rangers were able to close the gap on runaway leaders Celtic to ten points, following their 3-1 win over Dundee United. However, the Hoops were not in action as their clash with Dundee was put on ice due to storm damage at Parkhead from Storm Éowyn. The fixture has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 5th.

With just days left before the January transfer window slams shut, clubs are starting to scramble to finalise incoming and outgoing player deals. We’ve rounded up some of the latest headlines for both Celtic and Rangers ahead of the fast approaching Deadline Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham ‘reject’ chance to sign Celtic star

Celtic fans are waiting for the announcement of the return of Jota. The latest update over the weekend from Mailsport reported that the winger has penned a four-and-a-half year deal with the Hoops for a move worth £9 million from Rennes.

Kyogo Furuhashi is also on standby to go in the opposite direction in a £10 million transfer but his exit has been pending while Celtic tie up the Jota deal. Letting Kyogo leave for the reported amount has not gone down well with some pundits, but it seems as though Celtic had been searching for a new club for the Japanese forward.

According to TBR Football, Tottenham Hotspur were ‘offered an opportunity’ to sign Kyogo, as they continue their search for a new attacker before the transfer window closes. Spurs are struggling in the Premier League this season under former Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou. The North London club are winless in seven games, having lost to relegation candidates Everton and Leicester City in their most recent outings.

Spurs were given the chance to sign former Postecoglou player Kyogo this window but they have ‘rejected’ the opportunity and are focusing elsewhere. The report claims they have been monitoring teammate Nicolas Kühn instead, as well as Rangers’ Hamza Igamane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers midfielder completes January move

Kieran Dowell has completed a January move to England as he looks to help Birmingham City achieve promotion and potentially the EFL League One title. An exit link for the 27-year-old had been heavily linked following a report from Rangers Review that Philippe Clement had told Dowell and Rabbi Matondo they were ‘free to leave Ibrox’.

In a quick turnaround, the club has announced Dowell’s departure on loan with Birmingham until the end of the season. Coventry City had previously made an approach for the midfielder but a stumbling block in the form of financial details saw the talks break down between the two parties.

Birmingham City current top the League One standings with a two-point lead over closest rivals Wycombe. They also boast two games in-hand as they firmly set their sights on returning to the Championship following their relegation last season. The Blues finished 22nd in the second tier last campaign with 50 points on the board and they are now way past that mark at just the halfway point in League One.