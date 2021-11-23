The Ibrox club released their annual report, highlighting heavy losses of £23.5million in the last financial year

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson insists new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst will not be forced into selling players in January to help the club re-coup some significant financial losses.

The Light Blues released their annual report earlier this month which highlighted heavy losses of £23.5million in the last financial year.

Chairman Douglas Park cited the knock-on effect of the Coronavirus pandemic for their tough financial position and former Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas was certain the new Gers boss would need to address the club’s financial issues by cutting the size of his squad.

However, Wilson declared yesterday that van Bronckhorst won’t be pressured into making changes.

He said: “There is no mandate to the manager that we have to sell players.

“We’ve been very clear as a club, in terms of our communication, that we see player trading as something that has to be normal at this club, as is the case at every club in world football.

“The investors have continued to back our club all the time. We have rejected some significant offers for some of our players in the last two transfer windows and we’ll do so again unless they’re the right offers for the right players at the right time.

“But if we do accept any offers, we will be re-investing back into the squad to keep moving us forward. We’ve been very clear about what our strategy is and what it needs to be going forward.

“There is no requirement on the manager to have to sell anyone. If Gio wants to do something in the market, we will take a look. We are always actively looking to improve the playing squad.”

Van Bronckhorst added: “We had good conversations, two good meetings. I know where the people at the club want the club to be in the next two years.

“Their philosophy, ambition and vision for me is really good and we’ll always be close.

“We’ll discuss possible players coming in and players going out but the most important thing is that you are on the same level and I’ll be talking with Ross daily.

“I’m sure the club will do everything possible to make sure the future is good.”

The Dutchman revealed his predecessor, Steven Gerrard, who quit the Gers for Aston Villa a fortnight ago, had been in touch to pass on his best wishes.