Jose Cifuentes has officially joined Brazilian side Cruzeiro on a 12-month loan deal, with an option to buy.

The Ecuadorian midfielder didn't feature against Aberdeen as his move was being wrapped up. He arrived in the summer from MLS club LAFC but has struggled to make an impact in blue under Philippe Clement.

He now moves back to South America in Brazil on loan for the next year, with Cruzeiro able to make it a permanent stay. Rangers have officially confirmed the news in a statement.

It reads: "Rangers FC can today confirm that Jose Cifuentes has joined Cruzeiro on loan with an option to buy, subject to international clearance. "The midfielder has joined the Brazilian Serie A side for a 12-month period. Everyone at Rangers wishes Jose all the best for his loan.

Cruzeiro meanwhile have tapped into Scottish culture to announce their latest arrival. A video of bagpipes being played with the caption "aye right" was posted to their social media minutes before the unveiling.

They are now looking forward to working with the midfielder. Cifuentes has also been wished luck on what they hope is a victory-filled path.

A statement reads: "The 24-year-old midfielder is signed to Cruzeiro this season, with a loan contract until the end of 2024. May it be a journey of many victories in Cabuloso!"