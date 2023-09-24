Rangers boss Michael Beale has confirmed his starting XI to face the Steelmen for their latest Scottish Premiership clash at Ibrox.

Rangers shift their focus back on domestic matters when they entertain a Motherwell side, who currently sit above them in the Scottish Premiership table at Ibrox this afternoon.

Fresh from their statement Europa League triumph over Real Betis on Matchday One earlier this week, Michael Beale’s men will take on the Steelmen with renewed confidence.

The Gers secured a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over the La Liga outfit on Thursday night - their first win over Spanish opposition since 1985 - following a turbulent time where they lost to rivals Celtic and were thrashed by PSV Eindhoven in Champions League qualifying..

Motherwell suffered a frustrating home defeat to St Mirren last weekend, but Stuart Kettlewell’s side have remained unbeaten on their travels for almost nine months and will be hoping to catch Rangers off guard following their midweek exertions.

Beale has made THREE changes to his starting XI from the side that defeated Betis on Thursday night. Winger Scott Wright is handed his first start of the season, while Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers also return to the starting line-up.

Tom Lawrence, Abdallah Sima and Kemar Roofe are the trio who drop out. Lawrence is absent from the matchday squad after going down with a knock on Thursday and being subbed as a precuation.

Danilo (fractured cheekbone), midfielder Nicolas Raskin (calf problem) and attackers Kieran Dowell and Todd Cantwell (knee injuries) remain on the sidelines. There’s a place among the substitutes for academy youngsters Bailey Rice and Zak Lovelace.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for today’s Scottish Premiership clash...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Jack Butland; James Tavernier (c), Connor Goldson, Ben Davies, Borna Barisic; John Lundstram, Jose Cifuentes; Sam Lammers, Scott Wright, Rabbi Matondo; Cyriel Dessers.

And the bench...

Robby McCrorie (GK), Ridvan Yilmaz, John Souttar, Ryan Jack, Abdallah Sima, Dujon Sterling, Kemar Roofe, Bailey Rice, Zak Lovelace.