Michael Beale and his players are aiming for cup progression and a trip back to Hampden Park in midweek.

Rangers welcome Livingston to Ibrox for their Scottish League Cup quarter-final tie on Wednesday night - with a trip to the national stadium up for grabs.

Michael Beale’s side, who sit third in the Premiership table, limped to a narrow 1-0 victory over Motherwell at the weekend and will need to show an improvement in performance level despite winning their last three matches as disgruntled fans continue to voice their displeasure at the style of play.

The Light Blues are bidding to win the competition for the first time since 2011, having lost the final against Glasgow rivals Celtic twice in the last four years. Beale will know he must deliver silverware with the reigning holders already knocked out after losing to Kilmarnock in the previous round.

Danilo heads home to make it 2-0 to Rangers during their win over Livingston at Ibrox on Saturday.

Livi, one of only two top-flight sides yet to win at home this season, defeated Championship side Ayr United 2-0 in the last-16, but struggled to impress on that occasion. A convincing 3-0 loss to Celtic in the league on Saturday means David Martindale’s side arrive in Govan a wounded animal.

Having won just one of their last six outings and conceded 11 goals in that period, the West Lothian club will need to be at their best to cause an upset against a Gers side who are now strong favourites to walk away with the trophy.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Rangers v Livingston take place?

The game takes place at Ibrox Stadium on Wednesday, September 27th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game?

The game will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1. As the competition’s main sponsor, Viaplay have the exclusive rights to televise matches in the League Cup. Coverage begins at 7.30pm - 30 minutes before kick-off. Viaplay subscribers can live stream the game online.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the match officials?

