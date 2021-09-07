The midfielder has been a standout performer for Steven Gerrard’s side over the past two seasons

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has confirmed contract negotiations remain ongoing with the Ibrox club, following a summer of speculation surrounding his future.

The Finnish international, who will line up against France in a World Cup qualifier tonight, has reportedly been attracting interest from various clubs in the English Premier League and across Europe.

However, Gers manager Steven Gerrard is eager to tie down Kamara on extended terms after revealing last month they had tabled a “real, strong, good offer” to the player and his representatives.

The Liverpool legend has made it clear he is a huge admirer of the 25-year-old, stating: “We know he can handle any football game here. I love the kid, I love the player and I’ve made it abundantly clear how much I want him to stay from a personal point of view.”

As of yet no agreement has been reached and Kamara cooled any contract talk during an interview with Finnish media outlet MTV Uutiset.

Kamara insists he remains focused on Rangers, despite revealing he was aware of potential suitors tracking his progress during the transfer window.

He said: “Discussions have taken place and are still ongoing. I can’t say much more about it. Let’s see what happens.”

“I know there has been interest from different leagues but my focus has always been on Rangers.

“Mostly I thought that if something happens then it will happen. But it didn’t happen.”

Kamara isn’t the only Rangers player whose future remains unclear with defender Connor Goldson and winger Brandon Barker’s current deals set to expire at the end of the season.

Barker has been told he is free to leave the club permanently or on loan, while centre-back Goldson - who has been a mainstay in the side - remains locked in talks with club officials regarding a new deal.