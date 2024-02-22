Rangers captain James Tavernier celebrates with Leon Balogun and John Lundstram.

John Lundstram is set to sign a new deal at Rangers that keeps him at Ibrox for next season - and longer-term.

The midfielder was one of the stars that came in for criticism during Michael Beale's reign. He arrived from Sheffield United in 2021 and was a key performer in the run to the Europa League final in 2022.

Since Philippe Clement came into the club, Lundstram has returned to form and it has brought his future firmly into the spotlight. His deal expires at the end of this season alongside a host of other senior stars, including Borna Barisic and Ryan Jack.

The Rangers Review claim that Lundstram will remain in blue come next season. It's stated 'the club are committed to securing Lundstram's services for next season and beyond and an agreement is likely in the coming weeks.'

The 30-year-old has played 38 times this term and 138 overall for Rangers. Clement said of Lundstram in January: "It’s a financial thing between John and the club.

"Both parties have shown an interest to do it (sign new deal) - that is clear. But we will see in the next couple of weeks and months.

“He’s in a situation where he can sign somewhere else. But it’s clear that he feels good at Rangers and with our way of working. Everyone tells me that he’s showing a better level than he had at the beginning of the season.