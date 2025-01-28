Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A roundup of recent transfer stories for Celtic and Rangers ahead of the winter deadline.

The January transfer window is now rolling into its final days of activity and clubs around the world are exploring some last-minute potential options before the deadline.

As the final winter movements play out, we’ve looked into some of the latest news for Celtic and Rangers. The two sides are back in European action this week as they prepare for their respective Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

Galatasaray ‘long-term admirers’ of Rangers star

There’s a lot of attention on Ianis Hagi right now and he considers where his future lies. According to recent reports, Rangers have offered thr 26-year-old a new deal to keep him at Ibrox, as his current deal is due to expire at the end of the season.

However, earlier in the window, Mailsport revealed that Rangers would only opt to extend Hagi’s contract if he accepts ‘reduced terms’.

Hagi had been linked with an exit only recently, following his return from loan with Deportivo Alavés. His determination to fight for his place though has bumped him back up to a regular in Philippe Clement’s side. According to Record Sport, Hagi had a clause in his deal that would have ‘triggered a pay rise’ but he has since made it clear he was willing to compromise on that, resulting in his return to the team.

There are still other clubs interested in signing the Romanian. Galatasaray are ‘long-term admirers’ of Hagi and have reportedly considered signing him on more than one occasion.

The link with Galatasaray runs deeper than their interest too, with Hagi born in Istanbul and his father an icon of the Turkish giants. Gheorge Hagi has both played for and managed Galatasaray during his career.

Club owner confirms ‘deal is done’ for Celtic target

After snatching the headlines with the double announcement of Jota’s arrival and Kyogo Furuhashi’s departure, Celtic are now focusing on any remaining business they have before the window slams shut. A lot of rumours have been circling the Hoops this month and one of the latest was their interest in Aston Villa forward Louie Barry.

After impressing with his latest loan move to Stockport County, the 21-year-old has been turning heads. Celtic were willing to table a seven-figure offer to try and prise Barry away from Villa but a recent report claimed the Premier League side were not willing to part ways with the winger permanently.

The idea of a loan move has been circling instead but the ‘rules’ around a loan departure meant Villa would only allow him to move to an EFL Championship side. Following this update, Barry is now in line to join Hull City on a short-term deal.

Hull owner Acun Ilicali has confirmed that a loan move for Barry is close being completed. Speaking to Sky Sports News, Ilicali said: “It is very close. He’s going to be with us in training tomorrow. I can say that the deal is done.”

The Tigers are currently fighting a relegation battle as they sit just two points above the Championship drop zone.