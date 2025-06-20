The veteran defender has made a surprise move to the Mediterranean Island on a one-year deal

Leon Balogun has reunited with former Rangers defensive partner Connor Goldson in Cyprus after signing a one-year contract with Aris Limassol.

The vastly experienced Nigerian international was released by the Ibrox club this summer, marking the end of his second spell at the club.

The 36-year-old, who was touted with a move to the Cypriot outfit earlier this week has now opted to make the surprise move to last season’s runners-up Aris after a deal was thrashed out between all parties.

Balogun will once again link up with fellow centre-back Goldson, who made 22 starts in his debut season with Aris last term. They duo played together in both of Rangers' cup triumphs in recent years - the 2022 Scottish Cup win over Hearts and the League Cup victory against Aberdeen a year later.

A club statement read: “Aris Limassol announces the signing of German-Nigerian defender Leon Balogun on a one-year contract! The 36-year-old (born 28/06/1988) central defender, joins as a free agent following the completion of his contract with Rangers FC in Scotland.

“Balogun is a player with extensive experience in top-tier leagues such as the English Premier League and the German Bundesliga, as well as appearances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

“Born in Berlin, Balogun spent his youth football career with Hertha BSC. In the 2008–09 season, he moved to Hannover 96, making his Bundesliga debut. In 2010, he transferred to Werder Bremen, where he also played in both the Bundesliga and the 2. Bundesliga. From 2012 to 2014, he played for Fortuna Düsseldorf, followed by a season at SV Darmstadt.

“From 2015 to 2018, he competed in the Bundesliga with Mainz 05. He made a total of 75 appearances and scored one goal in Germany’s top flight before moving to the English Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion. During the 2018–19 season, he made 8 appearances and scored once for the "Seagulls" and spent the following season on loan at Wigan Athletic.

“From 2020 to 2022, he played for Rangers FC in Scotland, then moved to Queens Park Rangers in the Championship for one season. In 2023, he returned to Rangers for two more years, amassing a total of 114 appearances for the Scottish giants, during which he celebrated a league title, a Scottish Cup, and a League Cup.

“The 1.90m-tall defender has made 29 appearances in European competitions, scoring 2 goals. On International level, Balogun has earned 46 caps for the Nigerian national team, scoring once. In addition to his World Cup participation in 2018, he helped Nigeria secure third place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

“We welcome Leon to our team and wish him every success in the Aris shirt!”

Balogun was disappointed to not be retained by Rangers at the end of last season, with the club’s new American ownership group fronted by chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises opting for a fresh start and a clean slate.

He recently opened up on how gutting it was to leave the club because he wasn’t given a chance to bid farewell to the fanbase.