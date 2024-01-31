Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philippe Clement has enjoyed a fairly productive first transfer window as Rangers boss.

The Belgian has stamped his mark on the club this month with the signings of forward Fabio Silva on loan from Wolves and midfielder Mohamed Diomande from FC Nordsjælland for a reported fee of around £4.5m.

The Gers are keen to add further talent to their squad in the closing days of the window. Winger Oscar Cortes is believed to be just a medical away from completing his loan move from RC Lens, while Fluminense left back Jefte could still make the move to Ibrox despite being on loan at APOEL in Cyprus.

Throughout this month, the focus has been on bolstering the Rangers squad and only Sam Lammers (loan) and Steven Davis (retirement) have left the Light Blues squad this month as Clement’s men aim to regain the Scottish Premiership title.

One player who has been under the spotlight in recent weeks is Rabbi Matondo. The Gers signed the winger at the start of last season from German side Schalke after loan spells with Stoke City and Cercle Brugge.

The 11-time Welsh international has struggled to make the desire impact since moving to Glasgow and has been limited to just 31 Premiership appearances during his first 18 months - with the vast majority of those coming from the bench.

This season in particular has been a struggle for Matondo and he has started just four league games with his other eight appearances coming from the bench.

The 23-year-old’s lack of first team action prompted talk of a potential move back to the Bundesliga where he is still admired by relegation strugglers Mainz.

However, Football Scotland understands that Matondo is committed to making a name for himself at Ibrox - adding that the Welshman is keen to stay and fight for his place.