The 28-year-old allegedly undertook several vehicles and re-entered a lane causing other drivers to brake harshly to avoid a collision

Rangers star Kemar Roofe will stand trial next year accused of careless driving.

The 28-year-old has been charged with alleged driving offences in Glasgow’s Govan area on March 18 this year.

Court papers state the Jamaican international drove without due care or attention behind the wheel of a black Audi Rs 6.

It is stated the striker undertook several vehicles and re-entered the lane causing other drivers to break harshly to avoid a collision.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe is out with an injury. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It is also claimed the registration mark of his car was not fixed on the vehicle. it is stated this was displayed on the windscreen.

Roofe is further accused of not having the correct details on his licence, failing to surrender it to the Secretary of State and failing to provide the particulars of the alteration in the name and address on it.

The final two charges allege that Roofe used the moto vehicle without a test certificate and that the registered keeper’s address was out of date.

Roofe, of Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, was sent off in a Europa League match at Ibrox in a 2-0 defeat against Slavia Prague on the same day.

Abby Russell, defending, told Glasgow’s Justice of the Peace court today: “The accused pleads not guilty to the charges.”

Justice Colin Marchment replied: “Shall we set further dates then?

“These dates will be a hearing on May 26 and a trial on June 27. The accused will be ordained to appear.”

Roofe, who converted the winner from the penalty spot against Hibernian last month, is currently side lined through injury.

Jermain Defoe is among the Rangers coaching who have been placed in temporary charge. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He is the latest Light Blues player to appear in court, with defender Jack Simpson and former England international Jermain Defoe also set for separate trial dates on careless driving and speeding charges.

Defoe, also of Bearsden, allegedly drove a black Range Rover Sport at 56 miles per hours in a 30 zone in Rutherglen on December 28, 2020.