The Czech Republic international could face a lengthy ban for his over-the-top celebration after Hamza Igamane’s last-gasp winner at Parkhead

Alan Hutton believes Rangers winger Vaclav Cerny could have started a derby day “riot” with his wild Celtic Park celebrations after police launched a probe into the flashpoint.

The Czech Republic international is facing up to a possible a SFA ban over the ‘Watergate’ saga, which has dominated the fallout from Sunday’s Old Firm clash in which the Ibrox club ran out last-gasp 3-2 winners courtesy of Hamza Igamane’s 88th minute strike.

Cerny and team-mate Nedim Bajrami took direct aim at Celtic fans by squirting bottles of water at the home crowd amid the late celebrations, prompting an angry reaction and leaving onlookers furious with police and security staff for intervening.

Officers have since stepped in to investigate the flashpoint in more details after Celtic released a club statement on the actions of the player. And Light Blues defender Dujon Sterling could also face punishment after branding the venue as a “s***hole” on his Instagram account.

The SPFL are also looking into several missiles being thrown at Rangers players in the aftermath of Igamane’s goal, while there were incidents of pyrotechnics among the away support.

Ex-Gers and Scotland full-back Hutton admitted it’s difficult to mount a defence for Cerny, but has put forward one potential excuse for his actions.

Hutton told the Scottish Football Social Club: “He has got a little bit overexcited, hasn’t he? I mean, that is what has happened. I think he has got a bit overexcited, he knows what he is doing; he has sprayed the water and he shouldn’t have done it.

“You know what happens - it starts a riot. I’m sure they will look into it and do what they need to do, and he will learn his lesson. It’s five years since they last won there, so I think there was a lot of emotion in everybody - the players, the manager - so I think you have to take that into consideration when we are taking about it.”

A short Police Scotland statement said: “Officers received information and enquiries are ongoing.”