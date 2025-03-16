A Rangers star has provided an insight into the key qualities interim Ibrox manager Barry Ferguson is ‘massive’ on

Rangers defender John Souttar has revealed the standout quality that interim boss Barry Ferguson is BIG on after Sunday’s 3-2 Old Firm derby win over Celtic at Parkhead.

The Scotland international refused to be get drawn in on speculation over the club legend being appointed long term, but confessed players will sit up and take note when he drums into them one key aspect Ferguson always expects his team’s to show.

Speaking on BBC Scotland, Souttar said: “Yeah, I think the gaffers’ big on character and creating that winning mentality and knowing what it is to play for Rangers. He’s massive on that. He’s been there, he’s done it, so you’ve got to listen. He’s drilled that into us every single day, so yeah, he’s big on that front.”

Quizzed on whether Ferguson is a contender to be named Philippe Clement’s full-time successor beyond the summer, Souttar made it clear he and his teammates are enjoying working with the current coaching staff in place.

“That is way out of my hands,” he declared. “I’m sure I’ll leave that. All I can say is I enjoy working behind the staff and all the players are as well.”

Former Ibrox stars react to Old Firm win

Ex-Rangers players Todd Cantwell and Connor Goldson have been reacting to their former side’s Old Firm success on social media. Both players shared the club’s official account full-time tweet on their respective Instagram stories accompanied with a blue heart from Cantwell and red, white and blue hearts from Goldson.

Goalkeeper Jack Butland summed up Rangers’ week in just eight words as he hailed the result by sharing a photo of the 2,400 away fans at Celtic Park.

The Light Blues No1, who was penalty shootout hero against Fenerbahce to book a Europa League quarter-final spot on Thursday night before producing more big saves in the five-goal thriller with Celtic, wrote: : “A good week for the men in blue.”

