The winger has impressed at Rangers.

Abdallah Sima is enjoying life at Rangers - but no decision has yet been made on what comes next.

The winger has returned to action for the Ibrox side, who he is on loan at from Brighton until the end of the season. What will happen next campaign is unknown but Sima has dropped a hint that he’s happy in Govan, ahead of Scottish Cup semi-final action against Hearts this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tight title race is ongoing and the attacker is keen to repay those who have supported him. Asked if he'd thought about next season, he said: "No, the most important thing now is that I'm really happy here. It's not just up to me but I'm happy here and my family as well so I'm enjoying being here.

“The fans are amazing, they are the best for me. My first games I thought they were amazing and I knew it was the place I wanted to be. They help us and push us to do more. Every time I'm on the pitch I'm thinking about them to give everything.

"This has been the perfect team for me. As a young player to play these games, getting experience and having my teammates helping me, I'm really happy to be here.