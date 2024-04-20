Kenneth Vargas of Heart of Midlothian and John Lundstram of Rangers battle for possession

Rangers will aim to put a hugely disappointing week behind them by securing a place in the Scottish Cup final when they face Hearts in the second semi-final tie of the weekend.

Hampden Park is the venue for what is a repeat of the 2022 final in which the Ibrox side clinched a 2-0 victory over the Jambos after extra-time. Philippe Clement’s side may have seen their title hopes suffer a devastating setback over the last couple of days but they will be desperate for put their poor run of form to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stalemate against Dundee extended Rangers winless streak to three games and Hearts will provide a stern test, having been best of the rest behind the two Glasgow clubs in the Scottish Premiership this season. The Gorgie club will hope it’s fifth time lucky after losing all four meetings against the Light Blues this term, including their League Cup semi-final encounter last November.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the eagerly awaited last four tie...

Rangers vs Hearts kick off time

Where: Hampden Park, Mount Florida, Glasgow, Sunday 21 April, 3pm

The game will take place at the national stadium, with kick off scheduled for 3.00pm BST.

What channel is Rangers vs Hearts on? TV details

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game will be broadcast live exclusively on Premier Sports 1, formerly Viaplay. Coverage begins at 2.30pm, 30 minutes before kick-off. Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded. If you do not have a Premier Sports subscription, you can sign up HERE for a price of £9.99 per month. The match can also be streamed via the Premier Sports Player. International Rangers TV subscribers can stream the match, while UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning or extended highlights will be available to watch on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme which starts at 7.15pm or repeated again at 11.55pm.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers boss Philippe Clement is once again sweating over the fitness of left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, but midfielder Mohamed Diomande is back in contention after recovering from surgery on his thumb. Long-term victims Oscar Cortes, Ryan Jack, Danilo and Alex Lowry remain on the sidelines, with the quartet unlikely to feature again before the end of the season.