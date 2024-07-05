Rangers star slapped with record-breaking transfer tag as value soars astronomically amid exit speculation
Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been handed a whopping £30m valuation by a former Premiership CEO.
The centre-back faces a fight to keep his place in the Ibrox XI of boss Philippe Clement, after dropping out of it towards the end of last season. Rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia have taken flight while more recently, Birmingham City have been linked with a move.
Calvin Bassey broke the Rangers club-record transfer fee when moving to Ajax for around £20m, and former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness claims Goldson could be a man to smash it. He reckons the player could be worth £30 million - but also thinks he will end up at Birmingham City in a topsy-turvy verdict.
Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “I think Birmingham seems to be the favourite and certainly that's what I'm hearing that most interest is at the moment for Goldson. I really don't know a valuation but I don't see him being much more than £25-30million.
“I know that Steven Gerrard would love him to be at Al-Ettifaq but again, that's the sort of money I see for Goldson. I don't see that as a market that being a market that I think Birmingham in League One... may be prepared to pay that. They've got big room for some money to be spent there. They are going to have a decent budget for League One, probably more than most clubs in the Championship.
“I think that's where he may end up and I think he'd do very well to go on the ride with Birmingham to get promoted and go on from there. I think that's where he's going to go."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.