He’s been linked with an exit | (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

The Rangers man has been linked to Birmingham City.

Rangers defender Connor Goldson has been handed a whopping £30m valuation by a former Premiership CEO.

The centre-back faces a fight to keep his place in the Ibrox XI of boss Philippe Clement, after dropping out of it towards the end of last season. Rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia have taken flight while more recently, Birmingham City have been linked with a move.

Calvin Bassey broke the Rangers club-record transfer fee when moving to Ajax for around £20m, and former Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness claims Goldson could be a man to smash it. He reckons the player could be worth £30 million - but also thinks he will end up at Birmingham City in a topsy-turvy verdict.

Speaking to Football Insider, Wyness said: “I think Birmingham seems to be the favourite and certainly that's what I'm hearing that most interest is at the moment for Goldson. I really don't know a valuation but I don't see him being much more than £25-30million.

“I know that Steven Gerrard would love him to be at Al-Ettifaq but again, that's the sort of money I see for Goldson. I don't see that as a market that being a market that I think Birmingham in League One... may be prepared to pay that. They've got big room for some money to be spent there. They are going to have a decent budget for League One, probably more than most clubs in the Championship.