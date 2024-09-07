The right-back featured in last week’s derby | SNS Group

Another Rangers transfer exit story has cropped.

Representatives of Rangers captain James Tavernier have reportedly had discussions over the right-back’s Ibrox exit amid abuse from sections of the club support.

The defender’s performance in last week’s 3-0 Premiership derby defeat to Celtic has been put under the microscope. Up against Daizen Maeda, Tavernier had a difficult afternoon against the Celtic star and tensions spilled over at Ibrox post-match.

Some Rangers fans gathered outside the stadium to speak with the players after their defeat, with talkSPORT claiming one fan called Tavernier a ‘loser’ and ‘embarrassing’ by one fan. It is claimed the captain “was visibly angered by the abuse directed at him and teammates and appeared to shout back at the fan before security intervened.”

Now the broadcaster suggest that the player’s reps “have held talks” over a move to either Qatar or Turkey. While most transfer markets are now closed at the conclusion of the summer, there are a few that remain open. It is claimed “Tavernier could be tempted to leave Ibrox after being subjected to fan abuse following last weekend's Old Firm derby defeat to Celtic.”

It is not the first time he has been linked with leaving Rangers this season alone. At the back end of last campaign, murmurs of a move to Saudi Arabia were in the air and a switch to Trabzonspor where ex-teammates John Lundstram and Borna Barisic currently are was also strongly suggested.

Nothing has transpired and Tavernier remains the skipper. But now exit chat has appeared again during the international break, with Rangers back in action next weekend at Dundee United.