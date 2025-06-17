The Rangers skipper is one of a number of players who are currently in Dubai taking part in an intensive summer training camp

Russell Martin will welcome back his Rangers squad for pre-season training next week - and one player who looks to have been keeping himself in tip-top condition during the off season is skipper James Tavernier, who was spotted being put through his paces in the Middle East.

The Englishman’s future at Ibrox has been uncertain this summer, having struggled at times last season. And with new head coach Martin undoubtedly keen to stamp his own imprint on the make-up of his first-team squad, question marks remain over whether the veteran defender will retain the captain’s armband.

However, the right-back appears determined to return to Auchenhowie on June 23 in the best shape possible after swerving the beach in favour or travelling to the Middle East once again to take part in an intensive bootcamp.

The 33-year-old has been putting himself through some gruelling training sessions in the company of fellow professionals with several coaches at the Elite Sports Performance centre in the UAE this week.

With Rangers preparing for a high-octane start to the campaign and crucial Champions League qualifiers on the horizon, Tavernier has joined forces with a number of Premier League stars in a bid to improve his fitness levels.

James Tavernier spotted training with Kieran Trippier

The Dubai-based performance team have shared videos of Tavernier undertaking various running drills in the searing heat - but he wasn’t there alone.

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier was also spotted doing running-based drills next to his old team-mate Tavernier, who began his career at St James’ Park.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has been snapped training with Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier out in Dubai (Credit: @jamie_elitedxb - Instagram) | @jamie_elitedxb - Instagram

Other notable names in attendance were former Light Blues striker Antonio Colak, who was taking part in a passing drill and ex-Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous, who left Easter Road to join English Championship side Watford two years ago.

What has been said about James Tavernier’s future at Rangers?

Russell Martin admitted during his press conference unveiling that he was looking forward to discussing his vision for the club with Tavenier and reckons the only thing that would change his status as club captain is performance levels.

Tavernier is the only remaining member of the Gers squad from when Martin spent six months on loan from Norwich City back in 2018. Martin insists his old team-mate’s input will be vital in assisting him on future plans after hailing his longevity in the role.

On what he wants to gain from his conversation with Tavernier, Martin said: “First and foremost, to explain to me and have a discussions about the last two years, his thoughts on the team. His thoughts on what we’re going to bring and how the player will feel about that.”

“I think to play here for as long as he has, to be captain for as long as he has, takes a lot of energy. It’s not easy. I’ve been at a club where sometimes you’re the one that’s been there the longest and you end up getting criticised a lot because you’ve been there the longest. You’re an ageing player and all that stuff.

“I think he’s been so important for this team and this club on and off the pitch and I’m looking forward to chatting in more detail with him and speaking about it all. Then how much he gets used on the pitch will be down to Tav and how he trains, how he plays, the same as every player.

“But he’s going to be hugely important in the culture. I know what he’s like as a person behind the scenes and he’s fantastic. He really was when I played with him and hopefully it hasn’t beaten him up too much, football. It doesn’t seem like it has. He still seems like he plays with a big smile and a lot of enthusiasm.

“It does carry a big weight to be captain of a club this size. I think he’s done it incredibly well. How much he plays on the pitch, I can’t sit here and tell you he’s going to play 50 games, 20 games, whatever. It will be down to him in the way he performs and the way he buys into it, which I’m pretty sure he will.”