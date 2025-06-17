A Rangers transfer target was also linked to Celtic in a bumper signing battle

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An inside man has told Rangers to get excited over one player seemingly bound for Ibrox - as talk of a Celtic hijack are addressed.

Barry Fry is the director of football at Peterborough United and has noted countless sides looking to sign Kwame Poku, who’s hit the goal trail at League One level. He has not signed a new contract with the Posh and is available as a free agent, with recent reports suggesting Rangers believe they have won the race to sign him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the summer, there was talk that Celtic were another of the teams interested in the winger. Fry says Rangers should be excited about the potential Poku is bringing to Govan, should a deal get over the line, as he addressed claims of Celtic interest with an admission he had heard about it even though nobody officially got in touch.

Celtic transfer rumours surrounding Rangers target tackled

He said to the Daily Record: “I’d heard before that Celtic were in for him too. But I know Brendan very well, and I know Gavin Strachan, who used to be Darren's assistant down here. None of them phoned me about him. It's up to his agent and what Kwame wants to do.

“I know Russell Martin very well, because we bought him from Wycombe, and we sold him to Norwich, before he helped Norwich get up to the Premier League. I haven't seen much of Rangers, but I know Russell likes football players. And Kwame is a very good football player. I’ve not heard from Russell. But he's got no need to ring me, in all honesty.

“Kwame’s top drawer. The Rangers fans would absolutely love him if he went up to Scotland. He's a very, very skilful player. A very exciting player. He gets the ball and you get on the end of your seat. You expect things to happen when he is in possession. I think wherever he goes, he'll be a fan's favourite because he's such an exciting player. But he scores goals too and creates them. He’s a lovely lad and I’ve really enjoyed him being at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rave review for Rangers transfer target

Fry added: “In truth I could have sold him on January 1. There was a dozen top clubs in the Championship, wanted him then to push forward, but he was injured. He never played until the end of March.

“He still got in the League One Team of the Year - and he missed almost half the games through injury. So it just shows you what an outstanding player he is at our level. He is a lovely boy, and he's got tremendous potential to go to the top. But wherever he goes next, he has got to play.”

Rangers currently have a vacancy on the flanks after Vaclav Cerny’s return to Wolfsburg following a loan spell, with a permanent move unlikely. Rabbi Matondo’s future is in doubt while Oscar Cortes has failed to impress in his time at the club so far.