The star has been linked with moves to Rangers and Sunderland after leaving Nottingham Forest.

A free agent wanted by Rangers and Sunderland has admitted he has held plenty of conversations over his next move, following an exit from Nottingham Forest.

The Light Blues have been taken over by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh and are being linked with a plethora of signings. Harry Toffolo is one of them, the left-back who played over 50 times for Nottingham Forest after signing from Huddersfield Town, becoming a fan favourite.

What comes next is unknown but Rangers and Sunderland are two clubs linked with making a move for the 29-year-old. Speaking to Forest Focus, Toffolo has revealed that he’s already held chats over what comes next.

Where Rangers and Sunderland transfer target could go next

He said: “My agent has actually left me to it whilst I've been on holiday. He wants me to go and enjoy my time away, which he's done respectfully. Now I'm back, I'm going to get my teeth into some bits. There's been a lot of conversations held with many clubs. So it's going to be an interesting summer. It's going to be an exciting summer. Not a clue where I'm going to end up, which is quite fun.

“I'm used to travelling the country. So I think as long as my family, my wife and kids, we're all together, we're not really bothered where we go. As long as we're going there and we feel appreciated, valued and I get the opportunity to play, then we'll take it.”

Nottingham Forest exit reasons

Toffolo has also explained the gutting conversation that resulted in him deciding he had to leave Nottingham Forest. He added: “I think it's important as a professional footballer that we want to play football. I think I started playing as a three-year-old kid, four-year-old kid, and all I did was love kicking a ball and as I got more and more into it, I never went to an academy until I was 12 years old. So I never had that side of being judged every two years at academy level.

“I was just enjoying, loving football. I didn't think about a car that I drive. I didn't think about that. I just wanted to score at Wembley, I wanted to play at Wembley. I wanted to do all those amazing things as my sons want to do now. So obviously this season, I've not been able to contribute as much on the pitch so it hits a point in your career at my age as well that I want my kids to watch me play football.

“I don't want to just sit there and not play. I know it's sad moving on after building such fantastic relationships, but I think it's important for myself to tick certain milestones I want in my career. If I can't get them here, if it means me moving on to pastures new, then that's the case. We've got little things, for example, I'll give you a little intimate moment with my son. He was almost like, ‘why don't I get to see you play anymore?’ I was just like, ah. I think I knew at that point, I looked at my wife, I said, ‘yeah, I think we'll go .I think we're done.’ In a respectful way, not like we're done. But I said, I think we'll look to go play football now. I want to go play. I want them to be singing, ‘hey baby’, when I'm on the pitch, not when I'm sat on the bench.”