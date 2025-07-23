The star recently made a move from Sheffield Wednesday to Rangers

A debuting Rangers star has already cemented a triumphant commentary highlights reel to remember after his move from Sheffield Wednesday.

The Light Blues have stormed into a 2-0 lead in their Champions League second qualifying round tie with Panathinaikos and hold a healthy advantage ahead of the return leg in Athens. Findlay Curtis got things going on a big night for the Ibrox youngster but summer signing Djeidi Gassama stole the show with a thunderous top corner winger.

He has arrived for a fee just over £2m amid Sheffield Wednesday’s financial issues of the field and handed Rangers and instant look at what could come. Premier Sports were broadcasting the game and the commentary box left in no doubt exactly what they thought of the winger’s sizzling strike.

Djeidi Gassama Rangers goal vs Panathinaikos

Lead commentator Rory Hamilton started with: “Rangers motoring forward with numbers. Gassama gets it on the left foot, oh, what a way to introduce yourself, Djeidi Gassama! All the danger has come down that left-hand side. What Curtis did before, Gassama has just picked up. That is sensational. Minutes into his Rangers career. That is a huge goal in the context of this tie.”

Rangers hero Neil McCann was on co commentary and added: “Yes, it’s massive, and it's starting deep again for Rangers. Connor Barron's with a little bit of composure to play himself out. Hamza Igamane with a good ball centrally, but when it comes into Gassama, again like Curtis, so much to do.

“Dips inside, and just as he goes to open up the foot, watch him shut it. He just shuts the in-step on it and reverses it into that near post. It's a brilliant introduction to his life in Glasgow here at Rangers and a quite special goal. That's what Russell Martin is looking for. That's what Rangers are looking for.”

What Russell Martin said about Rangers win vs Panathinaikos

Head coach Russell Martin told the broadcaster post match: “ "I think Findlay started the game a bit nervous, as any 18-year-old fan would, he received too many balls in the first half with his back to their goal, and he took on the information we gave him at half-time very well. Then Djeidi Gassama came on, and you can see what he's going to bring us, we just need to get him up to fitness now.

"Lots to like, lots to work on, but for a start, it was good. We started the game so well, and then after 12 or 13 minutes, we had scary moments when we lost the ball and tried to force things, [there were] too many transitions. For some of the players to feel that tonight, a few moments of difficulty, will help them to move forward and improve. Even before their sending off, we were starting to grow.”

A return leg awaits Rangers next week in Greece but before that, there is a friendly with Middlesbrough to contest with minutes still being built up. The Premiership campaign begins in under two weeks time away at Motherwell.