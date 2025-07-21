Rangers have been told what to expect from their recruit out of Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have a rising star on their hands according to one Sheffield Wednesday insider - who reckons the Owls have been robbed by those at Ibrox.

The Light Blues have been undergoing a revamp under new head coach Russell Martin and one of the signings they have made is Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday. Amid financial turmoil at the Championship club down south, a £2.2m deal has been struck to bring the winger to Ibrox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Bullen knows all about Gassama, watching the Owls regularly, having featured for four years as a player there alongside coaching in various capacities at Sheffield Wednesday between 2011-2022, when he became Ayr United boss. Bullen reckons Rangers have robbed his ex club considering the price they have signed him at, and believes Gassama could become a big hit.

Djeidi Gassama to Rangers from Sheffield Wednesday transfer verdict

He told the Sunday Post: “Rangers have got the kid at a steal of a price. The fact they have been able to do so is down to Wednesday's financial situation but fair play to Russell Martin and the lbrox recruitment team for identifying the opportunity. I would not describe him as the finished article yet but the potential for improvement with him is massive.

"He got off to a slow start over here but grew and developed with Wednesday to the point where he was one of the shining lights of last season. Now he is going to have to learn how to deal with life playing for one half of the Old Firm, so initially I would fancy him to be an impact player off the bench Once he does, though, he could be a real star."

Rangers vs Panathinaikos Champions League verdict

Bullen also knows all about who Rangers are up against in Champions League second round qualification, Panathinaikos, thanks to a stint in Greece with Kalamata in his playing days. He added: “There is no getting round it, it’s a really tough draw for them. They are one of Greece's big three, alongside AEK Athens and Olympiacos and, in a good year, that puts them up with Europe's biggest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rangers must go to Athens for the return and the atmosphere there will be incredible, as I am sure it will be at Ibrox first up. Panathinaikos won't fancy going there. When l was in Greece, I was with Kalamata, a small club always having to try to punch above their weight against the big names. If you were going to describe them in Scottish terms, then probably St Johnstone would be the closest fit.

"But it was a mad environment. All the opposition teams would get police escorts into games and, even though we were usually battling relegation, we were no exception. The fans were very vociferous, shall we say. You would get a warm welcome everywhere you went. Sometimes a window would get put in but, as I said, there was police protection laid on so it was ok.”