He is currently not in favour at Rangers and a transfer exit may beckon.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One Rangers star is set to be subject of transfer talks this week as a club abroad put him in their top targets segment.

The Light Blues have undergone a major recruitment drive this summer with several players coming and going from Ibrox. One star still in the building is Rodvan Yilmaz but he is out the picture currently under new head coach Russell Martin, and has been consistently linked with returns to Turkey since signing from Besiktas in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now it is being reported in Turkey that the left back is again on the radar of the Super Lig side. They are claimed to want negotiations with Rangers started this week to see if they can land a man they have placed as a top target. Rangers take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off on Tuesday.

Ridvan Yilmaz Rangers exit latest

Fanatik write: “Besiktas, having improved their right-back rotation with the signing of Taylan Bulut, are looking to complete another full-back signing. Rıdvan Yılmaz is one of the top names on the Black and Whites' list. Besiktas intends to begin negotiations with Rangers this week regarding Rıdvan's transfer. The international has a contract with Rangers for two more seasons.”

The left back area is in a state of flux at Ibrox, with Jefte also poised to return home to Brazil, and academy player Robbie Fraser has joined Dunfermline Athletic on a permanent basis. They have strengthened on that side though with the loan capture of Jayden Meghoma for the 25/26 season from Brentford, a player Russell Martin knows well from working with him at Southampton. He spent part of last season at Preston North End.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles said: “Jayden had a positive pre-season and we have seen the benefits of a good loan move for him last season. The competition for places at full-back is very strong and we thought a loan might be the best way for him to develop this season. When this option came up, we thought it would be great for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jayden Meghoma to Rangers verdict

“Jayden will be going into a high-pressure environment with the chance to compete for trophies and play European football. It is a great opportunity for him at a big club and I am sure he will relish it. We look forward to seeing how Jayden develops over the next year and welcoming him back at the end of the season.”

Martin said: “I am really pleased to welcome Jayden to Rangers. I have worked with him before, and I know exactly what he brings. He is a young player with big potential, real athleticism and a great attitude. He is hungry to learn and improve, and I’m confident he’ll thrive in this environment. We’re excited to help him take the next step in his career here at Ibrox.”

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: “We’re delighted to bring Jayden to Rangers for the season. At a young age, he has already shown maturity and technical quality, and I am looking forward to seeing him thrive in this squad. Having worked with Russell before, there’s already a strong foundation in place, and we’re confident this is the right environment for Jayden to grow and make an impact.”