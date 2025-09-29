The forward is now at Rangers | Getty Images

The striker signed for Rangers from Everton towards the end of the transfer window.

A pair of pundits reckons the pressure is on one Rangers signing to deliver the goods - after Kevin Thelwell pushed the boat out to get him.

The Ibrox sporting director knows Youssef Chermiti well from time in that role at Everton, having brought him into the club from Sporting Lisbon. He has not scored a goal in two years at the Premier League side but that did not deter Rangers who spent £8m on the forward, in a deal that could rise to a whopping £10m for the Portuguese forward.

Ex-Scotland forward and Rangers hero Barry Ferguson, who ended last campaign as caretaker manager, have been talking over why that type of fee was sanctioned for the striker. Walker can only surmise that it has come through Thelwell and now the heat is on for Chermiti to be banging in beyond 20 goals every season.

Youssef Chermiti to Rangers transfer verdict.

He told Go Radio: “That's a matter for your sporting director. There's someone, Kevin Thelwell, who must know him well from his time at Everton, must know what you should be getting. And again, when you pay that sort of money, especially at Rangers, who are not flush and I know they have spent in this window to get some players in. But if you're spending that amount of money on one player, you must think he is capable of getting at least 25, 30 goals, all being well and he remains fit.”

Ferguson was of similar thinking, saying: “He's got a target on his back now because he has cost a huge transfer fee upwards of 10 million pound. If you're paying that kind of money, you have to be playing. You have to be producing the goods. I mean, it's not the boy’s fault that's the price that's on his shoulders.

“He didn't get much service versus Genk. I know people saying that he wasn't great but you've got to get service. Andy will tell you, as a centre forward, you need balls coming into the box.”

Why Rangers signed Youssef Chermiti from Everton

Speaking on the signing upon his unveiling, Thelwell said: “I am delighted to welcome Youssef to Rangers. I know his character well from our time at Everton, and I’ve always been impressed by his attitude, professionalism, and hunger to improve.

“We believe he can develop into a top striker here, and we’re confident that Rangers is the right place for him to take that next step. We’re all excited about what he can bring to the club over the coming years.”

Head coach Russell Martin commented: “We’re really pleased to bring Youssef to Rangers. He’s a young striker with huge potential and a lot of the qualities we were looking for in that position. At just 21, he already has valuable experience at a high level, and we believe this is the right environment for him to continue his development. We’re excited to work with him over the coming years and help him fulfil that potential here at Rangers.”