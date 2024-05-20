Celtic's Liam Scales and Rangers' Abdallah Sima in action at Ibrox

The Rangers star’s future will come into view this transfer window as a shock Celtic option is floated.

A madcap suggestion of a Rangers star swapping Ibrox for Celtic has been written off by the pundits.

Abdallah Sima has had injury issues during his season-long loan from Brighton but has still impressed. He has scored 16 times from 38 games with Rangers fans no doubt keen to see him back in blue next term if a permanent deal with the Seagulls could be done.

Celtic have won the Premiership this term but they will also look to strengthen their squad in the summer. A Hoops fan phoned into Clyde 1’s SSB to give his views on potential deals this summer for Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, when the mention of stealing Sima from underneath Rangers’ nose was floated.

It prompted startled looks from pundits Hugh Keevins and Kenny Miller - the ex-Rangers striker - amid talks of a good squad options and a laugh. Taking Butland as well was floated and Miller simply said as the topics were raised “Just imagine eh, just imagine.”

Miller himself has played for both sides of the Old Firm and he said “It takes a special kind of strong character to be making these kind of decisions.”

The former forward added: “At the end of the day, I don’t think Celtic would be looking for a signing like that again. Sima’s had a wonderful season but I’d put him in a similar category to Maeda.

