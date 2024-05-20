Ex-Celtic star discusses ‘very difficult’ time in Scotland as forgotten Rangers man equals 40 year record

Philippe Clement will have to make a decision on the Dutchman’s future when the summer transfer window opens.

FC Utrecht technical director Jordy Zuidam has vowed to do “everything they can” to sign Rangers flop Sam Lammers in the summer transfer window - despite his Ibrox salary being out of their budget.

The Dutch attacker - who was brought to Glasgow by previous boss Michael Beale from Atalanta in a deal worth £3.5million last summer - scored just twice for the Light Blues in 31 appearances and failed to impress during his first six months at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, a loan return to his homeland in January with the Eredivisie outfit has brought about a career revival of epic proportions, with the 27-year-old continuing his scintillating form in front of goal by scoring in Sunday’s 3-3 draw with AZ Alkmaar.

Loading....

That took his impressive tally to 10 goals in 18 league games, with a further three assists thrown into the bargain to help Utrecht achieve a respectable seventh-place finish this term. Having been utilised as a centre forward for the Dutch club, his sensational scoring spree is a far cry from the underwhelming performances he produced in a deeper No.10 role during the first half of the campaign in Scotland.

Manager Philippe Clement will have a decision to make over whether to cut ties permanently with the player and allow Utrecht to potentially conclude a deal, but some form of compromise could be required on the financial side with Lammers’ deal at Rangers lasting until 2027.

His decision to leave the Gers on a temporary basis in the winter window has proved extremely fruitful, with Utrecht chief Zuidam confirming discussions have taken place with Lammers, who is said to be ‘open’ to a permanent stay in the Netherlands. Concerns remain, thought, that Utrecht will NOT be able afford to pay his full salary. Appearing as a guest on ESPN NL’s Goedemorgen Eredivisie, Zuidam explained: “Obviously, it's clear Sam is above our salary cap. But we have now reached found a model with Rangers that was manageable for us. We now have to find a way with Sam and his club to keep him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are fully committed to signing Sam permanently. He is a very important member of our team. We did everything we could to bring him here on loan and we will do everything possible to bring him here on a permanent deal.