Rangers enjoyed a productive January transfer window which saw them strengthen their team with the arrivals of Fabio Silva, Mohamed Diomande and Oscar Cortes.

But the one transfer that the Gers failed to get over the line was the deal to sign highly-rated left back Jefte from Brazilian outfit Fluminense.

Fabrizio Romano claimed less than a week ago that an agreement had been reached between Rangers and Fluminense for the young player's services. However, the one stumbling block in the deal proved to be the APOEL Nicosia, who were unwilling to cancel the star's loan deal which is scheduled to run until the end of the season.

Gipedo reported that the Cypriot giants wanted £500,000 to end the temporary switch early, a fee the Brazilian side refused to meet. It’s also claimed that the 20-year-old attempted to force a move by refusing to turn up for training.

The 20-year-old is now expected to remain in Cyprus until the end of the season as he helps his team push for the league title. Prior to the transfer saga, Jefte had been enjoying an excellent season with APOEL and he has showcased his promise with three goals and four assists from 19 league appearances.

Rangers are still in the market to sign a left back in the summer due to the uncertainty surrounding the future of Borna Barisic, whose contract is due to expire in the summer. Fellow left back Ridvan Yilmaz was also heavily linked with a move to Galatasaray in January and the Turkish giants may return to the table in the coming months.

Give Me Sport reporter Dean Jones understands that Rangers will revive their interest in the defender in the summer window and have kept in contact with his representatives. The outlet understands that the player wanted to make the move to Glasgow in the summer and was disappointed to see the move break down.

Jones explained: “It's always a nice sign if you know that a player has been trying to cause a bit of a fuss to force a transfer to your club. That's a player you want to embrace further down the line.

“It doesn't always work out like that. Sometimes, that opportunity passes up. We've seen it in some high-profile cases before. For example, we had Joao Palhinha at Fulham, who was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich at one stage.

"He was at the training ground and had all his photos and interviews done, and then it didn’t happen. That deal didn't resurface the following transfer window.

“So, it doesn't always work out that the player has another opportunity to make the move. But Rangers did like him, and I'm sure they will continue to keep tabs on him.