Rangers are hopeful on a new deal for John Lundstram.

Rangers missed a pre-derby trick by not announcing a new deal for a star player, according to an Ibrox favourite.

The Light Blues face Ross County this weekend off the back of a 3-3 draw with Celtic last weekend. While they may head into the game in Dingwall as many as four points behind the leaders from Glasgow’s east-end, they could go top by beating the Staggies and then Dundee with their game in hand.

One of the key performers since boss Philippe Clement took charge earlier this season has been John Lundstram. Reports initially suggested that a new deal was close for the midfielder signed from Sheffield United in 2021, but it’s now been claimed Trabzonspor are looking to tempt him to Turkey.

Teammate Borna Barisic has reportedly struck a deal to join the Turkish club when his deal expires in the summer, while Ryan Kent moved to Fenerbahce last year as a free agent. Lundstram is out of contract at the end of the season and former Ibrox star Derek Ferguson reckons getting things sorted before facing Celtic would have provided a pre-derby dunt of Rangers excitement.

He told Ibrox News: “If I’m honest I’m a wee bit disappointed that it’s not been tied up, even going into the game. I think it [would’ve been] a nice boost.

“There’s a lot of speculation about him going to Turkey, but I think there’s that relationship that he not only has with the manager but with the fans. We appreciate him. He’s had a fantastic season. What a way to cap it off with signing a new contract, it’d be marvellous.

