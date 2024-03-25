Cyriel Dessers has aimed a thinly-veiled dig at former Nigeria head coach Jose Peseiro after marking his return to the national team fold by scoring in the first game of interim Super Eagles boss Finidi George.

The Rangers striker was a surprise starter after nearly two years in the international wilderness and bagged the opening goal from the penalty spot in a 2-1 friendly win over Ghana at the weekend - their first victory over the Black Stars in 18 years.

Dessers - making his first appearance for Nigeria since September 2022 - has scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions for the Gers since moving to Ibrox from Italian side Cremonese last summer.

The 29-year-old reckons the future is bright for his country under Ajax legend George as he aimed a subtle dig at departed Peseiro who left the role upon the expiry of his contract by comparing George's style to his predecessor.

He stated: "Before the game we had a meeting and he wanted us to press and be more aggressive and I think we did that, especially in the first half. We did it very good and then you see we got chances out of this and it gives confidence to the team that we can attack more, create more chances and that is a good thing. I think this is the way the Super Eagles should play."